“Big Ship” visitor to Belfast, the “Bounty” sinks in Hurricane Sandy

The Bounty, in Belfast Harbour with the Titanic launch site and the Harland and Wolff crane Goliath, in the background.
HMS Bounty, the replica ship built in 1962 for the movie "Mutiny on the Bounty", staring Marlon Brando, has sunk off the North Carolina Coast this morning. It also featured in the movie, “Pirates of the Caribbean” staring Johnny Depp. The ship, on route from Canada to Florida got into difficulties while trying to skirt around Hurricane Sandy which has caused major disruption on the East Coast of the United States. It is reported that two crew members are missing.
The Bounty was part of the flotilla of “Big Ships” which visited Belfast in 2009.
