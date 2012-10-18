Abortion debate Intensifies in Ireland.

As part of the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland is not covered by the 1967 Abortion Act of the Westminster Parliament. Abortion in Northern Ireland is permitted, if the health of the mother is endangered, or if her mental health would suffer by continuing the pregnancy to full term.
Abortion in the south of Ireland remains illegal. Thousands of women from Ireland, north and south, travel to England every year to avail of abortion services.
Several hundred people gathered outside the Marie Stopes Clinic in downtown Belfast today to protest the opening of the centre.
The Marie Stopes organisation has requested pro choice supporters not to hold any counter demonstrations at the centre.
Marie Stopes Protest
I thought I would add this for balance.
This was not taken at this morning's protest.
