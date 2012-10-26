The World of Odd Bodkins.
AKA Dan ÓNéill.
ODD BODKINS ON Soñar. Vol. 3 No.4
Ask Not What ...
© Copyright Dan ÓNéill
Hugh Daniel O'Neill
Thirty
years ago Hugh Daniel O’Neill was described as, “an innovator, a
creator and a professional troublemaker” in a Forward to a collection
of Odd Bodkins.
For seven years his Odd Bodkins
cartoons ran daily in The San Francisco Chronicle and in 350 other
newspapers throughout the world. At its peak, the strip had a
readership of fifty million.
When he was hired at age
21 —the youngest cartoonist ever hired by a national syndicate— he
was given three simple rules: no religion, no politics and no sex in
the strip. He did his best to comply — he kept sex out of Odd Bodkins.
