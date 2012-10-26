Friday, 26 October 2012

Ask Not What ...

The World of Odd Bodkins.

AKA Dan ÓNéill. 

ODD BODKINS ON Soñar. Vol. 3 No.4 

© Copyright Dan ÓNéill 

Hugh Daniel O'Neill

Thirty years ago Hugh Daniel O’Neill was described as, “an innovator, a creator and a professional troublemaker” in a Forward to a collection of Odd Bodkins.

For seven years his Odd Bodkins cartoons ran daily in The San Francisco Chronicle and in 350 other newspapers throughout the world. At its peak, the strip had a readership of fifty million.

When he was hired at age 21 —the youngest cartoonist ever hired by a national syndicate— he was given three simple rules: no religion, no politics and no sex in the strip. He did his best to comply — he kept sex out of Odd Bodkins.
http://www.danoneillcomics.com
http://origsix.com/index.asp
