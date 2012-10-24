Wednesday, 24 October 2012

Ireland’s Banking Collapse – A Watergate Moment?


After requests by the Journal, and other interested parties, through the Freedom of Information Act, for the release of correspondence by former Irish Minister for Finance, the late Brian Lenihan, leading up to Ireland's request for assistance from the EU and the IMF.

The first letter is to:

Olli Rehn
Commissioner on Economic and Monetary Affairs
European Commission

Domonic Strauss-Kahn
Managing Director
IMF

Jean-Claude Trichet
President
European Central Bank

the first letter begins:

"On behalf of the Irish authorities, I am writing to formally apply for financial assistance in the context of a joint EU-IMF programme." ...

Also, a letter to Jean-Claude Trichet, by the Minister, outlining some of the reasons why Ireland would require that assistance.





























