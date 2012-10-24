Ireland’s Banking Collapse – A Watergate Moment?

The first letter is to:
Olli Rehn
Commissioner on Economic and Monetary Affairs
European Commission
Domonic Strauss-Kahn
Managing Director
IMF
Jean-Claude Trichet
President
European Central Bank
the first letter begins:
"On behalf of the Irish authorities, I am writing to formally apply for financial assistance in the context of a joint EU-IMF programme." ...
Also, a letter to Jean-Claude Trichet, by the Minister, outlining some of the reasons why Ireland would require that assistance.
