Northern Ireland Abortion Laws – Reform Calls

Protest at Belfast City Hall last night, calling for legislation to provide for safe and legal Abortion laws in Northern Ireland.
In 2012, the Universal Periodic Review of UK’s human rights record, requested that it “ensure by legislative and other measures that women in Northern Ireland are entitled to safe and legal abortion on equal basis with women living in other parts of the United Kingdom.” (Para 110.77)
|
© Joe ÓNéill
Anna Lo MLA, Northern Ireland Assembly
@ Pro- choice rally at Belfast City Hall.
© Joe ÓNéill
Regional secretary of the trade union UNISON, Patricia McKeown
@ Pro- choice rally at Belfast City Hall.
No comments:
Post a Comment