Fairytale of Belfast – Merry Christmas Northern Ireland Style

Citizens of Belfast enjoy the Christmas festivities in Belfast City Hall Grounds. Meanwhile at the rear of City Hall, loyalists protest the City Council debate to changing the policy of flying the Union flag 365, 24/7. Belfast City Council tonight voted to fly the flag only on designated days, on a similar schedule to government buildings at the Northern Ireland Assembly, at Stormont Castle.
Loyalists protest Belfast City Hall
Continental Market Belfast City Hall
