Tuesday, 4 December 2012

"There was nothing to suggest before last night that there was going to be any significant violence."

Just read the BBC report on last night’s disturbances at Belfast City Hall.

Part of it states: 
"There was nothing to suggest before last night that there was going to be any significant violence." 
(What Planet does this guy live on?) 
“However, Chief Superintendent Alan McCrum said: "We put in place last night a considered police operation, a substantial police operation - there were dozens, in fact scores of police officers deployed there.”

Here is the police presence I saw at the rear of City Hall sometime after 6:00pm.

© Joe ÓNeill Policing the demonstration.Rear of Belfast City Hall.














  

Posted by Joe ÓNéill at 11:37
Reactions: 

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 