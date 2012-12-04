Part of it states:
"There was nothing to suggest before last night that there was going to be any significant violence."
(What Planet does this guy live on?)
“However, Chief Superintendent Alan McCrum said: "We put in place last night a considered police operation, a substantial police operation - there were dozens, in fact scores of police officers deployed there.”
Here is the police presence I saw at the rear of City Hall sometime after 6:00pm.
(What Planet does this guy live on?)
“However, Chief Superintendent Alan McCrum said: "We put in place last night a considered police operation, a substantial police operation - there were dozens, in fact scores of police officers deployed there.”
Here is the police presence I saw at the rear of City Hall sometime after 6:00pm.
|© Joe ÓNeill Policing the demonstration.Rear of Belfast City Hall.
No comments:
Post a Comment