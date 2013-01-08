Peter Robinson – Willie Frazer - Veterans of Foreign Wars

Our two intrepid Heroes
Peter Robinson (Inset) & Willie Frazer, being restrained by the PSNI
The Minister for Justice in the Irish Republic, Alan Shatter, has said the Gardai, (Irish Police) are ready for any eventuality that may occur when an estimated 150 Loyalists protestors are to descend on Dublin this Saturday, to demand that the Irish flag be removed from the Irish Parliament Building, Leinster House.
The march is to be organised by a new grouping, “People’s Forum” one of whose leaders, Willie Frazer, led the “Love Ulster” march in Dublin over 6 years ago, which left a trail of looting, public disorder, and rioting in Dublin’s city centre.
Loyalists have been protesting across Northern Ireland since December 3, when the Belfast City Council voted to fly the Union flag on designated days only, as opposed to the previous policy of the year round.
Seems like in Northern Ireland history keeps repeating itself. First Minister in the Northern Ireland Executive, Peter Robinson, was also fond of the odd incursion into “enemy territory”. (See his Wikipedia profile below)
Perhaps when all is said and done, this is only a case of monkey see, monkey do.
Invasion of Clontibret
On 7 August 1986, in protest at the Anglo-Irish Agreement, Robinson led a group of 500 loyalists into the village of Clontibret in County Monaghan in the Republic of Ireland. The loyalists attacked the unmanned Garda station in the village and daubbed loyalist slogans on the walls. They then held a quasi-military parade along the main street and attacked two Gardaí. More Gardaí arrived shortly after and fired shots in the air, scattering the loyalist crowd. Robinson was arrested and held at Monaghan Garda station. He pleaded guilty to unlawful assembly and was fined IR£17500 in a Drogheda court to escape a prison sentence. As a result, Robinson briefly resigned from the DUP deputy leadership.[22] There was also violence both before and after a court appearance in Dundalk, including Ian Paisley being attacked with stones and petrol bombs after Jim Wells and other Robinson supporters waved flags and sang Loyalist songs.[23] At his trial the judge described him as "a senior extremist politician".[24][25]
