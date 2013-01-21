Happy Martin Luther King Day!

Born and raised in Belfast, but resident in the United States since the early 1980s, Joe ÓNéill has been active in the local political scene of his adopted city, San Francisco. He has worked on political campaigns at both the state and national level in the U.S. As a writer and commentator, he has worked in print, radio and internet. He has appeared on radio and television in both the U. S. and Ireland and hosted a weekly radio show on Irish affairs on station KPOO, an African - American owned and operated radio station in San Francisco. He has appeared on local radio and television commenting on Irish issues and on CNN international news. In the Irish - American print media, Mr. ÓNéill's work has been published nationally in the Irish Voice, Irish Echo, and in the west coast based papers, Irish American Press, The Gael and Irish Herald. In Ireland ÓNéill has been interviewed on the Pat Kenney Show, and been published in the Irish Independent and Sunday Business Post. ÓNéill now resides in Belfast.
