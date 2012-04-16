Today, the day after the official Belfast City Council commemoration and services, locals and tourists continue to visit and reflect, in the Titanic Memorial Garden in the grounds of Belfast City Hall.
The Memorial Plinth contains the names of the 1,512 passengers and crew who lost their lives in the disaster.
Titanic Memorial Garden Belfast City Hall
Titanic Memorial Garden Belfast City Hall
Titanic Memorial Garden Belfast City Hall
Titanic Memorial Garden Belfast City Hall
