Saturday, 25 February 2012

Spring's Immortal Hour, Béal Feirste


© Copyright Joe ÓNéill
Crocus In Bloom, Belfast Waterworks

THE CROCUS
Harriet Beecher Stowe

... Around the soft, green swelling mound
We scooped the earth away,
And buried deep the crocus-bulbs
Against a coming day.
"These roots are dry, and brown, and sere;
Why plant them here?" he said,
"To leave them, all the winter long,
So desolate and dead."

"Dear child, within each sere dead form
There sleeps a living flower,
And angel-like it shall arise
In spring's returning hour."
Ah, deeper down cold, dark, and chill
We buried our heart's flower,
But angel-like shall he arise
In spring's immortal hour. ...
Posted by Joe ÓNéill at 09:36
Reactions: 

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 