Sunday, 15 January 2012

Bernadette: Notes On A Political Journey


Bernadette Devlin McAliskey

The Queen’s Film Festival Belfast, will screen Bernadette: Notes on a Political Journey on Friday, January 27, at 6:40 pm. The 88 minute documentary will be introduced by Dr. Liz Greene, lecturer in film studies at Queen’s University Belfast. A Q&A session with the director, Lelia Doolan, will follow the screening.

Bernadette Devlin McAliskey, was elected to the British Parliament for the Mid-Ulster constituency in 1969, aged 21.

Doolan, born in Cork in 1934, has an impressive background; former head of light entertainment at RTÉ television; artistic director of the Abbey Theatre; chairperson of the Irish Film Board; and a founder and director of the Galway Film Fleadh.
