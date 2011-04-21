ODD BODKINS on INFLATION

INTRODUCING Dan ÓNéill AKA ODD BODKINS
Dan has granted Soñar permission to publish his ODD BODKINS cartoon strip.
ODD BODKINS ON Soñar. Vol. 2 No. 5
Hugh Daniel O'Neill
Thirty years ago Hugh Daniel O’Neill was described as, “an innovator, a creator and a professional troublemaker” in a Forward to a collection of Odd Bodkins.
For seven years his Odd Bodkins cartoons ran daily in The San Francisco Chronicle and in 350 other newspapers throughout the world. At its peak, the strip had a readership of fifty million.
When he was hired at age 21 —the youngest cartoonist ever hired by a national syndicate— he was given three simple rules: no religion, no politics and no sex in the strip. He did his best to comply — he kept sex out of Odd Bodkins.
